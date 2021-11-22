Winston-Salem house fire breaks out on Sedgwick Street

Crews shared their Helmet camera footage as they battled to put out a house fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire crews battled a house fire late Monday night.

The home was fully in flames as fire crews arrived at the home located in the 2700 block of Sedgwick Street in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Fire crews captured their helmet camera footage as they battled to get the fire under control. The video shows intense flames and heavy smoke in the area. There are no injuries to report at this time.

Fire crews said no one was injured in the fire and that it's under control.