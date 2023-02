The cause of the fire has yet been determined.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after a house fire on the 4700 block of Germanton Road in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The road is closed from Cherry Street north toward US 52. Drivers should choose another route to travel if possible.

The fire happened Tuesday morning.