House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday.
Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive.
One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This fire investigation is ongoing.
