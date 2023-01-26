House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem. No injuries were reported.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday.

Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive.

One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This fire investigation is ongoing.

