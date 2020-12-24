Firefighters respond to Christmas Eve house fire in Winston-Salem

Fire investigators say the fire was caused by someone deep-frying a turkey in the garage.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department has just put out a house fire in Winston-Salem.

According to a Twitter post from WSFD, the fire took place at a home in the 4400 block of Robinhood Rd.

Fire investigators say the fire was caused by someone deep-frying a turkey in the garage. According to the WSFD Chief, there are no injuries and everyone got out safely.

Two adults are displaced and WSFD will call the Red Cross to help the victims.