WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews worked to get a house fire under control in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire broke out in the 3600 block of Cornell Boulevard.

The fire was able to be controlled, and no one was injured in the fire, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire.

