WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — IFB Solutions has filed for its case to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. This comes after the Department of Veteran Affairs ended its remaining two contracts that affects 90 additional jobs in the optical lab.

Those contracts are set to end September 30 and October 31. The first contract supporting 47 jobs transitioned to another company late last week following a court decision denying IFB’s request for a stay.

A total of 137 IFB employees are at risk of losing their jobs, including 76 employees who are blind and 15 who are veterans.

“We are devastated for our employees whose positions have been eliminated with the loss of this VA contract,” said David Horton, IFB Solutions President and CEO. “From the beginning, we’ve said that we will fight for these jobs all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. Now, we are doing just that with our official filing.”

