City of Winston-Salem implements new Behavioral Evaluation and Response Team

The Behavioral Evaluation and Response Team will respond to calls involving substance use or mental health concerns.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is looking for more ways to curb violence and better serve the community.

Wednesday, Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Junior addressed mental health in a community forum.

The city is also upping mental health resources by implementing a mental health first responder team.

It's called the Behavioral evaluation and response team or BEAR team.

The team of seven will be stationed at fire departments around the city.

If someone calls 911 for a mental health or substance use-related crisis, someone from the BEAR team will show up as a first responder.

Advocates hope the team will help reduce instances of citation, arrest, use of force, and incarceration.

"Having train professionals in that mental health space that knows what to do knows what to recognize be able to provide support or refer someone into support services is such a better option than to have a police officer who is many cases in Winston Salem Police officers are well trained but they can't be everything," said Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney.

Pamela Phillips, the owner of A sure house inc, a mental health group home looks forward to the new team.

At her Winston-Salem office, she works with young men from ages 8 to 18 providing therapy and skill-building.

She says she's been a part of instances that could've been solved better with a mental health professional on-site.

"The person that's talking to them don't know how to de-escalate them and they end up escalating them in the situation gets worse and so I am 100% for them having mental health workers on the scene," said Toney.

The program is funded by $700,000 in American Rescue plan act funding.