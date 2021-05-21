Winston-Salem is the latest Triad city to lift restrictions

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said effective Friday at 5 p.m. the mask mandate is largely lifted and there are no longer capacity limits.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As of Friday night, Winston-Salem has officially lifted its COVID-19 related restrictions including the mask mandate and capacity limits.

You might be scratching your head thinking: 'didn't Governor Roy Cooper already largely lift restrictions last week?'

Yes, he did. But he also said cities, local governments, and businesses can still choose to require people to wear masks, it will just no longer be a requirement from the state.

A city official sent out this memo:

On behalf of Mayor Joines, attached is the City of Winston-Salem Sixth Amended Declaration of a State of Emergency Lifting Mask Requirements and Capacity Restrictions. This Declaration will take effect Friday, May 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. and shall remain in effect until modified or rescinded.

WFMY News 2's Jess Winters asked Mayor Joines how he came to this decision, exactly one week after Governor Cooper lifted state restrictions.

"Well obviously we wanted to make sure that we were doing the right thing based on science we talked with some of the local health folks just to make sure they felt comfortable," Joines said. "There are still some misgivings about that but we felt like the governor's actions did makes sense for us, particularly the larger venues such as Bowman Gray Stadium which is in the midst of their racing season. We wanted to make sure they had the chance to take advantage of this as much as possible."

Greensboro lifted its restrictions right after the governor's announcement last Friday. Guilford County followed suit on Wednesday.