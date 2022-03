A fire is in progress on the 1200 block of Ivy Avenue. Officials said Ivy Avenue has been temporarily closed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters are out on the scene of a fire on Ivy Avenue.

According to the City of Winston-Salem, the fire is in the 1200 block of Ivy Ave.

Officials said the fire is in progress and said Ivy Avenue has been temporarily closed.

WFMY News 2 has crews on the way to the scene.

Stay with us for the latest updates.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.