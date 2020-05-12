Winston-Salem Jaycees holds drive-thru holiday parade

The parade starts at 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 this year’s parade will be a reverse parade.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Jaycees is hosting a drive-thru holiday parade Saturday.

Participants who would normally march through the streets will line up in specific areas on 4th Street starting at Broad Street to the corner of Trade Street where the Parade will turn left and continue onto Trade Street.

All participants were encouraged to bring toys to donate to Twin City Santa for their Annual Toy Drive.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

