Local News

House in flames on Keehlen Ave. in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of a house fire that is now under control.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —  

A house went up in flames in Winston-Salem Tuesday night.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video showing firefighters battling massive flames at a fire on the 4490 block of Keehlen Avenue. Investigators said lightning did not cause this fire and it was under control within the hour. 

Earlier this evening, a lightning strike set a house on fire, making it a busy night for the Winston-Salem Fire Department. 

This fire investigation is ongoing. 

