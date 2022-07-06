Winston-Salem launches job-readiness program for at-risk youth and young adults

The Positive Path Program offers part-time employment, exposure to S.T.E.A.M. careers, mentorship, and hands-on training for residents ages 16 to 24.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is launching a new job-readiness program for at-risk youth and young adults.

The Positive Path Program offers part-time employment, exposure to S.T.E.A.M. careers, mentorship, and hands-on training for residents ages 16 to 24. During the 20-week program, participants will have the opportunity to earn their GED, as well as a nationally recognized construction certificate.

“We really are going to focus on short-term and long-term goals," Project Supervisor Faith Bartlett said. "We're also going to pair every apprentice with a mentor, so we hope that they utilize the skills that they learned here throughout their lifetime."

Participants, called apprentices, will earn $15 an hour and work 20 hours per week. Applicants must live in a low-income household, be a current or former foster youth, have an incarcerated parent or caregiver, be a youth or adult offender, or have a referral from a social-services agency.

“There is a lot of negativity surrounding this population and we want to give them new exposure to new things so they can create their own positive path to success," Bartlett said.

The City of Winston-Salem is accepting applications through July 17 with hopes of the program starting on August 1.