WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem will begin leaf pickup services on Monday November 4th, 2019.

The work is divided up by where you live, with the city dividing homes up into four different sections. Collection will be done one quadrant at a time, starting with the area east of downtown and south of Business-40.

Crews will loop through the sections for 3 different rounds of leaf collection this season.

To find out what section you live and track when crews will be collecting leaves in your area, click here.

Here are some reminders as collection begins:

Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near your leaves.

Do not put your leaves on a tarp.

For year-round leaf collection, put leaves in a city yard-waste cart.

Inclement weather may force a change in the leaf collection schedule.

Rake leaves to the edge of your yard, behind the curb, and not in the street.

Remember, you may not burn leaves inside the city limits.

Sticks, rocks, and other debris may damage our equipment. Please, leaves only.

