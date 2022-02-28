Winston-Salem lifts citywide mask requirement except for city buildings

Masks will still be required on city buses.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features Gov. Roy Cooper urging for mask mandates to be lifted.

The city of Winston-Salem lifted its mask mandate requirement but will leave it in place for city buildings.

It’s also required for public transportation, including city buses and the Clark Campbell Transportation Center.

Mayor Allen Joines said businesses, churches and other organizations are free to make their own requirements as to masks or other COVID-related measures.