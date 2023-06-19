2 adults, 1 child displaced after lightning strikes home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Lightning struck a home in Winston-Salem, leaving three people displaced, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The home caught fire after it was struck by lightning. Two adults and one child are now displaced from their home, said the fire department.
The fire is now controlled, according to firefighters.
