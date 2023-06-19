2 adults, 1 child displaced after lightning strikes home

The fire is now controlled, according to firefighters.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Lightning struck a home in Winston-Salem, leaving three people displaced, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The home caught fire after it was struck by lightning. Two adults and one child are now displaced from their home, said the fire department.

INCIDENT ALERT - Residential fire 100 block of Cedarwood Creek Ct. 2 adults 1 child displaced. Cause of fire is a lightening strike. Fire is controlled. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/qUA7IjE0kz — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) June 19, 2023

