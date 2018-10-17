WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after Winston-Salem police believe he stole a "Meals on Wheels" car, robbed a Family Dollar store and stole a man's wallet all at gunpoint on consecutive days last week.

David Bickers was delivering food for Meals on Wheels on Friday, Oct. 12, when Khalil Shimabukuro pressed 'an unknown type of item into his stomach' in the 1500 block of East 25th Street. Shimabukuro demanded the keys to the car according to a police report. Bickers, 75, gave the keys to the 2018 Subaru Outback to Shimabukuro, who left in the car that belonged to the organization. Bickers wasn't injured.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, employees at the Family Dollar on Old Rural Hall Road told police a man approached a clerk with a gun and took money from the register. He was seen getting into the "Meals on Wheels" car stolen the day before. Police responded around 8:40 a.m.

A little over an hour later, officers spoke to Kenneth Tyrone Truesdale, who said he was confronted by a man with a gun who demanded his wallet on the 1800 block of Mount Zion Place. Truesdale gave him his wallet before the man shot the gun into the air and left. Truesdale wasn't injured.

On Sunday, the stolen car was found abandoned on Butterfield Drive.

Authorities obtained a Warrant for Arrest for Shimakbukuro related to the Family Dollar robbery investigation.

Shimabukuro was apprehended by the SWAT team on the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle Wednesday. Authorities also found a gun when they apprehended him. Shimabukuro was charged with three counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Shimabukuro,19, is being held under a $240,000 secured bond and has an Oct. 19 court date.

No other suspects are being sought in these investigations.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers can also be reached via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

