Winston-Salem man appears in court a year after mother of 5 found dead in Greensboro’s Hampton Park

Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, of Winston Salem, appeared in court Monday after being charged in the death of 25-year-old Desirae Aimee Hall.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from November 2019 shortly after 25-year-old Desirae Hall was shot and killed.

A man facing multiple charges, appeared in court Monday after he was accused of first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman.

An arrest was made, after more than a year since the mother of five was shot to death at a Greensboro park inside a vehicle.

Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, of Winston Salem, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Desirae Aimee Hall last Thursday.

Court officials said Jackson made his first court appearance Monday.

Officials said he will be held without bond and could face the death penalty if convicted of charges.

Hall was killed in November of 2019, leaving behind five children ranging in age at the time from 2 to 11 years old.

Jackson’s next court appearance is tentatively scheduled for February 9.

