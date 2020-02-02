STATESVILLE, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a second suspect involved in a homicide investigation in Statesville. On Friday, authorities arrested Jhammar Vernon Bowen, 28, from Winston-Salem.

Statesville police say Bowen was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bowen is currently being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Statesville Police responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street in reference to a suspicious death. Investigators identified the body as 25-year-old Shana Nicole Harmon of Statesville.

After further investigation, Harmon’s death was ruled a homicide.

Qawiesha Khaleelah Tolliver of Statesville was arrested on January 23 for her involvement in the murder. She is also being held at the Iredell County Jail under no bond.

