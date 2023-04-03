Winston-Salem man dead in Archdale crash

Police said the crash happened on I-85 Sunday.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man is dead after a crash in Archdale.

Archdale police said a 2009 Mazda was parked on the shoulder of I-85 when a 2019 Chevrolet truck ran off the road crossing the fog line and crashed into the Mazda Sunday around 1:20 a.m.

Both cars then crashed into a small embankment.

Alfonso Candela, 45, of Winston-Salem was in the Mazda at the time and died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The driver of the Cherovelt truck was identified as Rigoberto Martin of Baltimore, MD.

Archdale police said charges are pending.

