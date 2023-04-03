x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Winston-Salem man dead in Archdale crash

Police said the crash happened on I-85 Sunday.
Credit: Archdale Police Dept.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man is dead after a crash in Archdale.

Archdale police said a 2009 Mazda was parked on the shoulder of I-85 when a 2019 Chevrolet truck ran off the road crossing the fog line and crashed into the Mazda Sunday around 1:20 a.m.

Both cars then crashed into a small embankment.

Alfonso Candela, 45, of Winston-Salem was in the Mazda at the time and died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The driver of the Cherovelt truck was identified as Rigoberto Martin of Baltimore, MD.

Archdale police said charges are pending.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Read 2 Succeed: Oak View Elementary

Before You Leave, Check This Out