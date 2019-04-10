KURE BEACH, N.C. — Kure Beach Police Department has identified a man pulled from the beach as 37-year-old Devin Harding, of Winston-Salem.

He reportedly drowned Wednesday morning near the G Avenue beach access.

Harding is one of four who died after swimming in North Carolina’s Outer Banks in a week.

A 51-year-old victim from Davidsonville, Maryland died Thursday at Nags Head. A 58-year-old National Weather Service administrator died in the ocean off Duck on Monday. A 75-year-old New York man died Sept. 28 off Hatteras Village trying to escape the rip current.

RELATED: National Weather Service Scientist Dies at NC Outer Banks

RELATED: Man Found Dead In Ocean Off Nags Head



