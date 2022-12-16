Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
The deputy sustained an injury to the head and a black eye. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Smith is charged with felony assault resulting in physical injury of a detention employee. His bond is set a $20,000.
