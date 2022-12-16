x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds when a 35-year-old inmate assaulted him.
Credit: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.

The deputy sustained an injury to the head and a black eye. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Smith is charged with felony assault resulting in physical injury of a detention employee. His bond is set a $20,000. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Triad Today: Z. Smith Reynolds makes grants, Duke Energy talks efficiency, AARP offers senior programs

Before You Leave, Check This Out