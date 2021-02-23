Winston-Salem man finds last scratch-off ticket with $4 million top prize

Edward Pope bought the lucky $20 ticket at the Brewer Family Fare on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem and claimed his prize on Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Edward Pope of Winston-Salem won the last $4 million top prize in the Education Lottery’s Millionaire Bucks game.

Pope bought the lucky $20 ticket at the Brewer Family Fare on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem and claimed his prize on Monday.

He had the option of taking his prize as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or as a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and after state and federal tax withholdings took home $1,698,006.