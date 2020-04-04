WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department said a man who was reported missing has been found dead.

James Michael Reece, Jr. was last seen at his home on March 29.

Investigators say Reece was last seen wearing shorts and a shirt and driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

Police previously began a missing person investigation in relation to his disappearance.

Winston-Salem Police say there were no signs of foul play and Reece’s car has been found.

OTHER STORIES

Two people found dead in Greensboro identified: Police

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus updates

Domestic violence incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Kernersville

Walmart regulating number of customers in stores amid coronavirus outbreak

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775