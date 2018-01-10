WINSTON-SALEM (WFMY) - A 29-year-old man was found dead at his Winston-Salem home Sunday night after police responded to a shooting.

Officers found Mark Dexter Norfleet had been shot on the 2900 block of Edwards Street just before 8 p.m. Norfleet was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. A next of kin was notified. There was no more information.

Police say this is the 20th homicide case for Winston-Salem this year.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or reach out to CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or through their Facebook page "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY