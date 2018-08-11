WINSTON-SALEM (WFMY) - Police found a man dead in the road Wednesday night and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Around 9:35 p.m., Winston-Salem police learned a man was shot in the 3300 block of Gilmer Avenue. Officers found 32-year-old James Lamont Stephens in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Stephens was pronounced dead.

At 7:55 p.m., police responded to a homicide on W. Twenty-Third Street. The incidents aren't believed to be related according to police.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904).

