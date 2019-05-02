WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in Winston-Salem and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Thomas James Brown was found dead in the road in the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue just after 8:15.

Police say Brown, 27, had several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winston-Salem Police say this is the town's first homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

