WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - A Winston-Salem man has been found.

A Silver Alert was issued for 62-year-old Charles Alton Davis Sunday morning, who police say left his home on the 2700 block of Cherokee Lane Saturday afternoon.

Winston-Salem police say the Silver Alert has been canceled as of 3:40 p.m. and his family has been notified.

