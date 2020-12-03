WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need your help finding a man who went missing from the adult-living facility where he lives.

Police issued a silver alert for Damean Lamar Sawyer because Mr. Sawyer has been diagnosed with a number of cognitive disorders.

Police say Mr. Sawyer reportedly walked away from his adult-living facility located on Stokesdale Avenue on March 9. He was wearing a red tee-shirt, brown pants, and gray sneakers.

If you see Mr. Sawyer, please call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

Damean Lamar Sawyer

WSPD

OTHER TRENDING STORIES:

How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Woman who recovered from coronavirus shares her story

Southern Alamance student tried to sexually assault middle-schoolers; teacher did nothing to stop it, investigators say