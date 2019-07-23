A Winston-Salem man recently pled guilty to vandalizing the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

The National Park Service reports Jamie Underwood appeared in federal court in Elizabeth City on July 8. Underwood pleaded guilty to vandalizing the original bronze door of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and was ordered to pay $1,922 in restitution. A photo appears to show the letters 'SEF' scrawled on the door.

Underwood was put on probation for a year.

In June 2018, the lighthouse posted photos of the vandalism in effort to find the perpetrator. A conservator treated the affected area.

Why Lighthouses Look The Way They Do

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, nearly 150 years old, is a National Historic Landmark.

