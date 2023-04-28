Winston-Salem man sentenced to life in prison after charged with killing mother in Greensboro

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said a jury found Austin Alvy Jackson guilty of first degree murder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been sentenced to life in prison Friday after he was charged with killing a woman in Greensboro, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said.

Austin Alvy Jackson of Winston-Salem was found guilty by a Guilford County Superior Court jury of first degree murder and robbery with a firearm in the death of Desirae Aimee Hall.

Jackson was sentenced to life in prison.

Greensboro police investigated the case and used DNA evidence at the scene, phone records, and assistance from the FBI's CAST team to arrest and charge Jackson in December 2020.

“While nothing will bring Desirae Hall back to her children, I hope this guilty verdict of her murderer will give her loved ones some closure,” said Stein.

“I thank the Greensboro Police Department, the FBI, Judge Long, the jury, and my prosecutors, Jocelyn Wright and Arneatha James, for their hard work to deliver justice in this case,” said Stein.

Hall was a mother of five. At the time of her death, her children ranged in age from 2 to 11 years old.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.