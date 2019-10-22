WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man who shot himself in the leg told officers that an unknown suspect shot him while he was in the front yard. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers found Joey St. Christopher Hodges with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Hodges told authorities that an unknown person shot him while in the front yard. However, during the course of the investigation, officers discovered that Hodges accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

