Man injured during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is hurt after being shot on Horizon Lane Monday night, police say.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that 20-year-old Triston Moses was taken to the hospital in a private car.

Moses was shot in his torso and is being treated for his injuries.

The investigation revealed that a white SUV drove past Moses and began shooting at Moses and other people that were around him. The car then sped away before officers arrived.

This investigation is ongoing.

