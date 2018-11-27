WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – You could say one Winston-Salem man has a lot to be thankful for after winning $530,230 from one very lucky lottery ticket!

Gregory Sawyer won the Cash 5 jackpot after buying a quick pick ticket at the Liberty Street Grocery store on Old Rural Hall Road just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The ticket beat the odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

Sawyer took home $373,818 after state and federal taxes.

