Winston-Salem man to compete in Jeopardy!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad native will be competing on Jeopardy!
Guess what?
This isn't his first time either!
Rohan Kapileshwari, from Winston-Salem, will be participating in Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.
Jeopardy! hosted two Teen Tournaments four seasons ago and now it's bringing some of those teens back for the first-of-its-kind College Championship.
Kapileshwari will be one of 27 college students competing for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.
The tournament will be a 14-day special event with nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total-point affair final.
Kapileshwari is a senior at the University of Texas at Austin. He is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Catch Rohan on Jeopardy! Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on WFMY News 2.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.