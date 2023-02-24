x
Winston-Salem man to compete in Jeopardy!

Winston-Salem native Rohan Kapileshwari will compete in the Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad native will be competing on Jeopardy!

Guess what? 

This isn't his first time either! 

Rohan Kapileshwari, from Winston-Salem, will be participating in Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.

Jeopardy! hosted two Teen Tournaments four seasons ago and now it's bringing some of those teens back for the first-of-its-kind College Championship.

Kapileshwari will be one of 27 college students competing for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions. 

The tournament will be a 14-day special event with nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total-point affair final.

Kapileshwari is a senior at the University of Texas at Austin. He is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Catch Rohan on Jeopardy! Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on WFMY News 2.

