Winston-Salem man to compete in Jeopardy!

Winston-Salem native Rohan Kapileshwari will compete in the Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad native will be competing on Jeopardy!

Guess what?

This isn't his first time either!

Rohan Kapileshwari, from Winston-Salem, will be participating in Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.

Jeopardy! hosted two Teen Tournaments four seasons ago and now it's bringing some of those teens back for the first-of-its-kind College Championship.

Kapileshwari will be one of 27 college students competing for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

The tournament will be a 14-day special event with nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total-point affair final.

Kapileshwari is a senior at the University of Texas at Austin. He is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Catch Rohan on Jeopardy! Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on WFMY News 2.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles A Super Bowl makeup artist went to Winston-Salem State University