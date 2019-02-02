WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say a silver alert has been issued for 76-year-old Fred Avent, who is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Mr. Avent was with his wife, who was a patient at Forsyth Hospital, on Thursday. She was transferred by ambulance to a care facility in Lexington.

Mr. Avent was supposed to meet his wife at the care facility, but he never arrived.

Police say Mr. Avent was last seen driving a gray Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate CKH-5926.

Please call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 if you have seen Mr. Avent.