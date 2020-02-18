WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina man who stabbed his two roommates and chopped up their bodies has been sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Tyrone Donte Gladden, 47, on Monday after he pleaded guilty. Gladden had killed the Winston-Salem couple Devette Carnetta Campbell and Gary Michael Craig Jr.

Gladden was Craig’s roommate when the 2017 killings occurred.

The court hearing was not without drama. Campbell’s brother, Kevin Jawan Campbell, had run toward Gladden in the courtroom before sheriff’s deputies intervened and tased Campbell.

