RALEIGH, N.C. — After stopping to get an energy drink for a quick boost before work, Acxel Quiterio of Winston-Salem ended up with the boost of a lifetime!

It all started as a typical Tuesday, as the highway construction worker stopped by Mebane Food Mart in Mebane, NC and bought a LUCKY NO. 7 scratch-off.

“It’s part of my routine,” Quiterio said. “I always stop to get a Red Bull and a snack and then head to work.”

Quiterio scratched the winning ticket later that morning.

“When I saw the numbers, I could feel the tears coming on,” Quiterio said.

Acxel wasted no time and claimed his prize the same afternoon at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He chose to receive the lump sum of $600,000 and after taxes took home $424,503.

Quiterio says he plans to use the money to buy a new home for his family and to pay off his mom’s house.

“I just want to make sure everyone is taken care of,” Quiterio said. “This is such a blessing for me and my family.”

The $10 ticket launched in April with six top prizes of $1 million.

RELATED: $50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Surry County, $2M Ticket Sold in Hendersonville

RELATED: One-in-a-Million: Guilford County Man Beats Odds, Wins $110,000 Cash 5 Jackpot

RELATED: Former NC Presidential Chef To Use $250K Lottery Win To Feed The Homeless

RELATED: Former Presidential Chef Will Feed The Homeless With $250K Lottery Prize

RELATED: Asheboro Woman Wins 'Jumbo' Size NC Lottery Scratch-Off Game Jackpot: $750K

RELATED: Family with furloughed worker gets lucky in Virginia lottery

RELATED: 'My Heart Was Beating Out Of My Chest': Thomasville Woman Wins $100,000 On Scratch-Off Ticket

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users