Winston-Salem Mayor Joines hosts press conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is hosting a press conference Thursday.
He will be speaking from the steps of City Hall around 10:30 a.m.
According to his office he is set to make an announcement regarding the 2024 election.
