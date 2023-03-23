x
Winston-Salem Mayor Joines hosts press conference

Mayor Allen Joines is speaking now on the steps of Winston-Salem City Hall.
Credit: Allen Joines for Mayor Campaign Page
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is hosting a press conference Thursday.

He will be speaking from the steps of City Hall around 10:30 a.m.

According to his office he is set to make an announcement regarding the 2024 election.

