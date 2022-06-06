Winston-Salem mayor urges indoor mask use due to rising COVID-19 cases

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) raised its COVID-19 Community Level for Forsyth County to high.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is urging residents in the city to wear their masks indoors.

“Our community is experiencing a rise in the number of positive COVID cases. Our current daily case count is over 140 per day. As you may recall, our target is fewer than 10 cases per day,” Joines said.

Health leaders said previously the level was low from March 10 until May 26, when it was upgraded to medium before it was upgraded once again.

“Therefore, I am urging our citizens to take precautions to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask indoors. This is particularly important when you are in large groups or in a close setting. If two individuals are wearing a mask, there is less than a 3 percent chance of the virus being transmitted between those two individuals,” Joines said.