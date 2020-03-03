WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In Winston-Salem, voters will elect a mayor, city council members and decide upon local sales and use tax.

Incumbent, Mayor Allen Joines will face off against his second-time challenger and frequent critique, JoAnne Allen. Allen, a native of Winston-Salem, is a community activist who leads a citizens group that's vocal about local issues. The candidates are facing off for a second time, the first in 2016 when Allen was a write-in candidate. Joines won that race with an overwhelming 94% of the votes.

Allen who's fashioned her self as a voice of the people is challenging Joines on the position that "The People are Ready For Change and a New Direction" in Winston-Salem, according to her social media campaign posts.

"Getting me elected means getting leadership and honesty, " reads her campaign website.

Joines, on the other hand, has positioned his campaign on continuity.

"I am asking for your vote so that together we can continue working to make changes that help all of Winston-Salem," posted the Mayor on his social media platform.

Joines who was first elected on November 6, 2001, said he still has things he wants to accomplish.

