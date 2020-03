BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman and her two children have been found safe after reported missing while visiting family in Bedford County, Virginia.

Bedford County Sheriff's Office says family members reported Lauren Bapst and her two young children, ages 3 and 4 missing on Sunday, March 1st.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Ms. Bapst left Bedford County with her children and was on her way to Winston-Salem.