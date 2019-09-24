WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for 42-year-old Christine Javanese Davis, a woman with a cognitive disability.
She was last seen around 5:30 am in the Easton community.
Davis was last seen wearing a purple shirt with a Jordan logo on the front, black tights, and no shoes.
Police say she has very short hair, is 5'11, and weighs about 190 pounds with a "medium complexion."
If you have any information call the following numbers:
Winston-Salem Police: (336) 773-7700
Crimestoppers: (336) 727-2800
Crimestoppers en Espanol: (336) 728-3904
You can also contact Winston-Salem/Forsyth Crimestoppers on Facebook by clicking here.
