Gun violence incident sends 20-year-old to the hospital, mother speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem mother is speaking out after she says her 20-year-old son was randomly shot multiple times in Winston-Salem.

Rasheeda Barber told WFMY she has sadly dealt with situations like this before. She's loss nephews and close friends to gun violence but she never thought one of her children would be a victim.

Home from college for the summer, 20-year-old Rasheed Barber took a ride with a friend Sunday morning, July 17.

Around 11:12 am, Winston-Salem police responded to Waughtown Street and Reynolds Park Road after Barber was shot.

The phone call Rasheeda Barber received is something no mother wants to hear, "your son has been shot."

"Is he alive or is he going to make it? That’s what was going through my head,” Rasheeda Barber said.

Her son was shot in the arm and in the face and immediately rushed to the hospital, listed in serious condition.

Rasheed went through surgery and should make a full physical recovery, but his mother said the mental toll will take time to heal.

“It’s scary, it’s very scary. It makes you paranoid of course, I just want us to be safe and right now that’s not how I feel," Rasheeda said.

A mother of 4, Rasheeda holds her children extra close each night, praying something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I do believe that a lot more needs to be done when it comes to gun violence and definitely when it comes to people getting killed and hurt like this,” she said. "I just want him and his brothers and sisters to go out here and do what makes him happy and do what makes them proud and just stay alive.”