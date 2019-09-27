WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say a third suspect in a deadly shooting at a sweepstakes business has been arrested.

State marshals apprehended Michael McConnell in Thomasville. He is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. McConnell is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond.

The murder happened back in December 2017 at 'The Hook' in Winston-Salem.

Police say an employee named Albert Fitzbugh Haskins Jr. was found dead from a gunshot.

Police have also charged Demetrius Lamont Gainey and Prince McDonald with murder.

