WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say a third suspect in a deadly shooting at a sweepstakes business has been arrested.
State marshals apprehended Michael McConnell in Thomasville. He is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. McConnell is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond.
The murder happened back in December 2017 at 'The Hook' in Winston-Salem.
Police say an employee named Albert Fitzbugh Haskins Jr. was found dead from a gunshot.
Police have also charged Demetrius Lamont Gainey and Prince McDonald with murder.
