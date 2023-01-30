William Penn, Jr. named new Winston-Salem police chief

City Manager Lee Garrity announced that he is appointing Assistant Chief William Penn, Jr. to be the next chief effective immediately.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is of the finalists answering community questions.

Assistant Police Chief William Penn, Jr. was announced Winston-Salem's new police chief by City Manager Lee Garrity Monday morning. He was selected among four finalists for the position.

Garrity said that he was looking for a strong leader who knows the community and one who can move the department forward, especially in addressing numerous vacancies.

"It's vital that our next police chief is able to inspire confidence within the department, to improve morale and to make the Winston-Salem Police Department a place where dedicated officers come to build careers," Garrity said.

Penn currently commands the Investigative Services Bureau and has served as District 1 commander, support services commander and has worked with the foot patrol, vice and narcotics and crime prevention divisions. He has served with the police department for 25 years.