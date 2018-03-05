WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management is offering a free training course for community emergency response teams.

The course is for CERT members to learn how to aid themselves and others while emergency responders may still be overwhelmed in the midst of a disaster.

Classes will be held at the Rural Hall Fire Department, 177 Rural Hall-Germanton Road from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. June 22-24.

The course will include both hands-on and classroom training covering topics ranging from disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster psychology, and more.

Participation in the course goes to the first 25 qualified applicants, with Forsyth County residents having first priority.

For more information and to register visit ReadyForsyth.org or call CityLink 311.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY