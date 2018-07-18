WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two Winston-Salem police officers are forever a little girl's heroes.

Officer Jason Zimmerman and Corporal Josh Best were just awarded the department's Life Saving Award after they helped save a choking toddler back in June.

Captain Lowder presenting Officer Zimmerman with a Life Saving Award for performing lifesaving measures on a child. Way to go Officer Zimmerman! #policews .111 pic.twitter.com/VdlnqNgWFr — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) July 17, 2018

The officers gave the little girl chest compressions and monitored her breathing and pulse until EMS arrived.

The child was taken to Brenner's Children's Hospital after the ordeal and is okay.

The person who nominated the officers for the award says their quick actions that day played a critical role in saving the child's life.

