Outbuilding fire on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department is on the scene of an outbuilding fire in the 9900 block of Sprague Street Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates as this is a developing story.
