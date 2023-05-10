Outbuilding fire on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem fire crews are at the scene of an outbuilding fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department is on the scene of an outbuilding fire in the 9900 block of Sprague Street Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates as this is a developing story.

INCIDENT ALERT - Crews are on scene of an outbuilding fire in the 900 block of Sprague Street. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/B5ew84NoGv — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 5, 2023

