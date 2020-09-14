Winston-Salem parks begin reopening under Phase 2.5

Several parks and outdoor venues are reopening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Certain Winston-Salem parks will soon be opening under certain guidelines. It is a part of Phase 2.5 of North Carolina's Reopening.

Playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts, skate parks, and shelter rentals will once again be in use.

Several other parks and outdoor centers will reopen.

Salem Lake's hours on Monday through Friday will be from 8 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. And Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.

They will also operate under the following rules:

• Gate locks nightly at 7:30 pm

• Fishing and boat launching check-in at bait shop

• Pier fishing and boat launching fees are still waived

• Over age 16 must-have fishing license

• Jon boats are available for rent ($6 per day)

