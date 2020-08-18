Child dies in crash during chase, Winston-Salem police say

Police say Forsyth Co. Sheriff's deputies were chasing after a car when it ran off the road and crashed, killing a child inside.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a child died in a car crash Tuesday morning following a chase with Forsyth County sheriff's deputies.

Investigators said deputies were following the car down Patterson Avenue when the car veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

Police said four people were inside the 2003 Chevrolet car when it crashed - a child, who died at the scene, another child treated for injuries, as well as 18-year-old Desean Stephan Dick and 21-year-old Jaylen Lamont Lyles who were both treated for injuries, but are expected to be okay.

The crash happened just after midnight and Patterson Avenue is still closed while police investigate.

Police say this is the 16th traffic crash-related death in the city this year.